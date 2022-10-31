RBA Policy Meeting: Is a 50bps Rate Hike Up Next?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) took the initiative to slow the pace of its rate hikes in October after five months of rapid increases. The latest inflation release, however, raised speculation that a U-turn to outsized rate moves could be possible during Tuesday’s policy meeting. A resumption of the hawkish stance could lift the aussie, albeit temporarily.

Sharp rate hikes back under the spotlight

Fears that a continuous aggressive monetary tightening could backfire with undesirable economic shocks in the foreseeable future made the case for a smaller 25 bps rate hike at the start of October. The RBA was the first among major central banks to surprisingly ease its hawkish rhetoric, though the latest inflation report signaled that the shift was premature.

Despite 225 bps of significant rate increases over the past five months, the headline CPI advanced above expectations to unlock a new 32-year high at 7.3% y/y in the third quarter. Strikingly, the core measures rose at a much faster pace, suggesting that Australia is not different from other major economies which are struggling to contain growth in consumer prices. Consequently, the data sparked conversations for a reversal to 50bps rate hikes, although most analysts keep seeing only a modest 25 bps rate increase for this meeting.

Australia’s outlook is still cloudy Of course, there are some internal signs that the economy is losing momentum and a careful approach is necessary. Housing finance approvals are expected to slow further in September after a 3.4% decline in August, suggesting that rising borrowing costs are already adding pressure to highly indebted Australian households. Also, the latest business PMI survey revealed deteriorating activity in the services sector, which experienced the largest contraction in demand since September 2021. External developments are not favorable at present either. Besides the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine, China’s persisting zero-covid measures could delay the supply of products and services and ease demand for Australian exports. Note that Australia’s budget released on Tuesday involved an additional A$900 million spending for Pacific nations over four years and A$470 million for partners in Southeast Asia to counter China’s influence.