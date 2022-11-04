Fri, Nov 04, 2022 @ 08:59 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisThe World Needs Soft Jobs Data from the US

The World Needs Soft Jobs Data from the US

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

Investors got the policy pivot they were looking for this week; unfortunately, not from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but from the Bank of England (BoE) instead.

In an extended market reaction to Wednesday’s Fed decision, the US dollar gained across the board, as investors repositioned for a more aggressive Fed tightening.

The Fed will not stop until it pushes rates above 5%, at least. I say at least, because it will depend on how fast the rate hikes translate into lower inflation, and lower jobs.

Released Wednesday, the ADP report exceeded analysts’ expectations with 239’000 new private job additions last month.

Due today, the NFP is expected to reveal 200’000 new nonfarm jobs in October, for an average hourly pay rise steady around 0.3%.

A stronger than expected jobs, or wages data could only further boost the Fed hawks, whereas today’s jobs figures should be particularly soft to throw cold water on very hot hawkish Fed expectations before the weekly closing bell.

The S&P500 lost another 1% yesterday, and more than 5% since the peak of this week. The latest bear market rally is now leaving its place to another dive, and we could see the index sink toward 3400 in the continuation of an ABCD pattern building since March this year.

Nasdaq dived another 2% and is poised to extend gains toward the 10200 level in the continuation of the latest selloff wave.

Only ugly US data could relieve others’ pain

Unfortunately, the only thing that could reverse the morose investor sentiment would be dramatically ugly jobs, and economic data from the US.

That’s also the only thing that could save the rest of the world from the worsening Fed aggression: rapidly deteriorating economic conditions in the US.

As long as the US economy remains resilient, the Fed will continue exporting its pain, and inflation to the rest of the world through a too-strong US dollar.

So, Americans would excuse the rest of the world for praying to see ugly jobs figures from the US, today.

What is BoE trying to do?

The Bank of England (BoE) raised its interest rate by 75bp yesterday, but announced that the city analysts have got the BoE’s terminal rate wrong, and that the future rate hikes from the BoE will be softer, given that the economic situation is alarming.

So why to hike by 75bp in the first place?

To avoid sterling from crumbling?

But sterling dived anyway, and will dive deeper. Cable, which began the week above the 1.16 mark dived all the way down to 1.1150 after the BoE statement, and the divergence between the Fed – looking for smaller rate hikes but toward a higher end rate, and the BoE, which threw a useless 75bp hike, and doesn’t want to get more aggressive than this, will likely weigh on the pound-dollar in the medium run. We could again see the pair testing parity in the coming weeks.

Good news, however, is, the short end of the British gilt curve eased on expectation of a lower end rate from the BoE. The 2-year yield tipped a toe below 3% yesterday, the 10-year yield remained below the 3.5% level. What BoE is trying to do is to get some pressure off the mortgage rates, and the housing market, even if it means higher inflation than otherwise, for longer.

It looks like the BoE also relies on a reasonably restrictive fiscal budget from the new Sunak government.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.