Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary:

Summary
United States: October Prices Give Fed Ability to Slow Pace of Rate Hikes
- Relief in October inflation gives the FOMC the ability to slow the pace of rate hikes ahead. But make no mistake, the Fed’s job of taming inflation remains far from over. We still expect it to raise the federal funds rate 50 bps at its next policy meeting in December, and now look for the policy rate to reach a peak of 5.25% by March, 25 bps more than we previously forecast, due to near-term resilience in spending and labor market strength.
- Next week: Retail Sales (Wed), Industrial Prod. (Wed), Housing Starts/Existing Home Sales (Thu/Fri)
International: Mixed Inflation Trends from Latin America
- This week saw some mixed inflation trends from Latin America. Mexico’s October CPI slowed to 8.41% year-over-year and energy prices slowed along with fruit and vegetables prices. However, the core CPI quickened further, and as a result, we fully expect the Bank of Mexico to raise its policy rate by 75 bps points this week. In Brazil, October inflation slowed further to 6.36% year-over-year, with lower taxes and gasoline prices as key drivers of the deceleration in recent months.
- Next week: Japan GDP (Tue), China Retail Sales & Industrial Output (Tue), U.K. CPI (Wed)
Credit Market Insights: Consumer Credit Growth Steadies as Banks Tighten Lending Standards
- Total consumer credit growth moderated in September, increasing by $25 billion in a step down from August’s $30 billion gain. The Fed’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, which generally covers the third quarter, found that banks have tightened their lending standards over the quarter and demand for most business and consumer loan types weakened.
Topic of the Week: Election Day 2022
- Election Day has come and gone in the United States, and although not every race has been determined, the broad contours of the election outcome have emerged. The most probable outcome appears to be a divided government, with Republicans controlling at least one chamber of Congress and the White House still safely in Democrats’ hands.