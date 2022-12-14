Wed, Dec 14, 2022 @ 19:14 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisSunset Market Commentary

Sunset Market Commentary

KBC Bank
By KBC Bank

Markets

Core bonds took a breather after surging on a slightly slower-than-expected US CPI yesterday. US yields still drop a few bps at the front end of the curve but are trading flat further out. USTs outperformed Bunds. German yields gapped lower at the open but immediately headed north with news of the country planning to issue a record amount of bonds next year (see below) triggering an upleg in the process. News agency Reuters, citing sources, reported that tomorrow’s ECB new forecasts will put inflation “comfortably above 2.0% in 2024” and just above it in 2025. Rather than the actual numbers (which haven’t been exactly accurate lately anyway), it would have a strong signaling function. The news had no direct market/yield impact but helped sustain the ongoing move. Some momentum got lost in afternoon trading though, leading to yield changes currently between -3 bps (2y) to +4.5 bps (30y). The US dollar loses a few ticks as investors bide their time ahead of the Fed. EUR/USD holds north of 1.0611. UK CPI also eased a tad more than anticipated but unlike in the US, this (potentially) declining trend has only just started and has yet to prove itself. This results in sterling trading virtually unchanged and a mixed performance of the UK curve with the front outperforming going into the BoE meeting tomorrow.

All eyes are now turned to the Fed policy decision. The US central bank is poised to slow the tightening pace from (4x) 75 bps to 50 bps. That will bring the policy rate to 4.25/4.50%. The real market information lies in the new economic projections. These will probably entail another upward revision to the inflation forecasts. PCE inflation was seen in September at 5.4% this year, 2.8% next year and 2.3% in 2024 before returning to the 2% target in 2025. Although economic indicators in most cases held up relatively well lately, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some downward adjustments to the growth forecasts. This is because we expect the Fed to have raised the terminal policy rate to 5% and perhaps even more, in line with recent guidance from chair Powell and others. Critically, both the median rate projections (dot plot) and Powell will emphasize that this higher policy rate is here to stay for longer. In a sense, markets have brought this upon themselves. Because of the recent sharp repositioning, financial conditions have eased materially, thus undoing part of the Fed’s efforts. We anticipate a strong pushback against the 50 bps rate cuts being priced in for the second half of next year – which in our view is unjustified and have never been consistent with Fed talk.

News Headlines

According to the issuance plan released by the German Finanzagentur, the German government in 2023 intends to issue a record amount of federal securities for a total of around €539 billion. €274 billion of that amount will be raised on the capital market in auctions of conventional federal securities and further €242 billion will be issued on the money market. In addition, €15 to €17 billion will be raised via green federal securities and €6 to €8 billion via inflation-linked securities. The Finanzagentur sees € 325.1 bln of redemptions next year. The previous record issuance was set in 2020 at €483 bln due to funding of measures related to the corona crisis.

Inflation in Sweden remained elevated in November. Headline rose 1.0% M/M pushing the Y/Y measure to a new cycle peak of 11.5% Y/Y (0.2% and 10.9% in October). CPIF inflation (with a fixed interest rate), the reference for the Riksbank’s monetary policy, reaccelerated to 0.7% M/M and 9.5% Y/Y (from 9.3%). Core CPIF inflation excluding energy rose 0.2% M/M to be up 8.0% Y/Y. Despite higher yearly readings for all measures, the outcome was marginally softer than expected. In its November monetary policy report, the Riksbank forecasted CPIF inflation to slow to an average of 5.7% next year from 7.6% this year, with inflation expected to return to 2.0% in 2024. In this scenario, the Riksbank guided that the policy rate (currently 2.5%) will probably have to be raised to ‘be just below 3.0%’. Today’s data only confirm that the RB’s intentions remain soft given persistent elevated inflation. Even so, the reaction on Swedish interest rate markets was very limited. EUR/SEK trades little changed near EUR/SEK 10.87.

KBC Bank
KBC Bankhttps://www.kbc.be/dealingroom
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.