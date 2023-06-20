GBP/USD Lower Ahead of UK Inflation

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK inflation expected to fall to 8.4% on Wednesday

BoE likely to raise rates on Thursday

Fed Chair Powell to testify before House committee on Wednesday

The British pound is lower on Tuesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2739, down 0.41%.

UK inflation expected to ease

The UK releases the May inflation report on Wednesday and BoE policy makers will be hoping that inflation continues to trend lower. Inflation dropped in April to 8.7%, decelerating for a second straight month. The consensus stands at 8.4%, and the good news is that those awful readings above 10% appear to be over. On a monthly basis, inflation is expected to fall to 0.5% in May, down from 1.2% in April.

Inflation appears to have peaked and is heading lower, but nobody at the Bank of England is smiling. The UK is expected to have one of the highest inflation rates in the G-20 this year at 6.9% and the BoE’s 2% target is miles away. Finance Minister Sunak has set a goal of lowering inflation to 5% by the end of the year, which seems feasible if inflation continues to downtrend in the coming months.

The BoE will be in the spotlight on Thursday when it makes its rate announcement. The markets have priced in a 25-basis point hike at 70%, with a 30% chance of an oversize 50-bp increase. If inflation falls as expected to 8.4% or lower, the MPC should be able to proceed with the 25-bp hike, although central banks have a tendency of surprising the money markets.

In the US, it’s an unusually light data calendar this week. There are no tier-1 releases on Tuesday, and the markets are looking ahead to Wednesday, with Jerome Powell testifying before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell will have to clarify to lawmakers the Fed’s interest rate path, as the Fed paused last week after ten straight hikes but expects to renew hiking in July.

GBP/USD Technical