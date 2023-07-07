Fri, Jul 07, 2023 @ 14:56 GMT
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBTCUSD Analysis: Price Has Updated High of the Year, What's Wrong With...

BTCUSD Analysis: Price Has Updated High of the Year, What’s Wrong With That?

FXOpen
By FXOpen

In an interview with Fox Business, the CEO of Black Rock fund (over $8 trillion under management), Larry Fink, made some positive comments about bitcoin. Briefly:

→ bitcoin can become a catalyst for the tokenization of various assets and securities, which, in turn, can lead to a revolution in the financial sector;
→ bitcoin has unique properties that distinguish it from traditional stores of value such as gold. For example, its international recognition.

Fink also expressed the hope that the positive experience of cooperation between Black Rock and the SEC will allow the regulator to approve the launch of an ETF based on bitcoin (the application has already been submitted, but Larry did not give forecasts on the timing of its consideration).

Fink’s words were received with enthusiasm by the crypto community, which gave the market a bullish mood. The price of BTC/USD yesterday updated the maximum of the year.

But in this story there is a negative, which lies in the nature of the behavior of the price of BTC/USD when updating the maximum. The BTC/USD chart shows that there was only a slight excess of the previous peak, after which the price went down sharply, reaching almost the lower limit of the range in which it has been since the 22nd.

Strong markets don’t behave like this. This false break provides an argument that the bears are active and may attempt to break out of the current range.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.