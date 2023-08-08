AUD/USD Maintains Bearish Trend on Disappointing China Data

- China’s exports post worst plunge since February 2020
- China’s imports from Australia fell 10.9% y/y, which was a major reversal from the 6.2% gain seen last month
- Also adding pressure on AUD was PBOC fixing, which sent the yuan to weakest level in almost a month
Global economic recovery suffers major blow on China woes
Commodity currencies across the board tumbled after China’s trade data signaled global economic is in trouble over the short-term. A steadily improving Chinese economic recovery has not occurred as the domestic economy remains very weak. This economic report posted some of the weakest data points since early in the pandemic.
The Australian dollar is maintaining a clear bearish trajectory that has been in place over the past two weeks, since the double-top pattern formed around the 0.6895 level.
In the event that AUD/USD sees further downside that breaks below the 0.6450 level, a continuation of the downward trend could initially target 0.6402, with key residing at the 0.6370 level. If risk appetite stabilizes and the Australian currency rebounds, major resistance resides at the 0.6700 level.
The New Zealand dollar also tumbled, down 0.90%, while the Canadian dollar weakened by 0.56%.