Canadian Dollar Steady Despite Rise in Inflation

Canada’s inflation rises to 3.3%

US retail sales climb 0.7%, core rate soars 1%

The Canadian dollar is showing limited movement on Tuesday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3477, up 0.13%.

Canada’s inflation jumps

Canada released the July inflation report earlier today. CPI rose 3.3% y/y, up from 2.8% in June and above the consensus estimate of 3.0%. On a monthly basis, CPI was up 0.6% in June, compared to 0.1% in May and higher than the estimate of 0.3%.

The average of two of the Bank of Canada’s core measures came in at 3.65% y/y in June, a drop lower than the 3.7% gain in May. Core CPI, which is considered more reliable than headline CPI, remains uncomfortably high for the Bank of Canada.

The June inflation reading managed to fall within the BoC’s 1%-3% target, for the first time since March 2021. The rise in the July reading is a reminder that the fight against inflation is not over and it will be a challenge for the BoC to keep inflation below 3%.

The Bank of Canada holds its next meeting on September 6th. The BoC has said that its rate decisions will be based on the data, and the rise in July CPI could provide support for a rate hike at that meeting. Reuters reported that the money markets have raised the probability of a 25 basis point hike in September to 31% currently, up from 22% prior to the inflation report release.

Consumer spending remains resilient

In the US, retail sales for July surprised on the upside. Headline retail sales rose 0.7% m/m, above the June reading of 0.3% (upwardly revised from 0.2%). The core rate jumped 1.0%, blowing past the 0.2% gain in June. Both readings beat the consensus estimate of 0.4%. The Fed is widely expected to hold rates in September, but November is less clear-cut, with a 64% chance of a pause, a 32% likelihood of a 25-basis point hike and a 3% chance of a 50-bps increase.

USD/CAD Technical