Tue, Sep 05, 2023 @ 12:49 GMT
Market Caution Returns On China Woes

ForexTime
By ForexTime

Asian markets were painted red on Tuesday with Chinese stocks leading losses as disappointing PMI services data fuelled concerns over the nation’s sluggish economic recovery.

European futures are pointing to a negative open amid the souring sentiment with investors focusing on final PMI data across the region, as well as a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde. In the currency space, the dollar is advancing across the G10 space amid the cautious mood while Aussie bears are on a tear after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on hold for a third time in the final meeting under Governor Philip Lowe. Regarding commodities, oil is hovering around levels not seen since November amid OPEC+ supply cuts while gold waits for a fresh fundamental spark.

Despite US markets being closed on Monday for the Labour Day holiday, this promises to be another eventful few days for global markets in the build-up to numerous central bank meetings in the weeks’ ahead. All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada rate decision on Wednesday which is expected to conclude with rates remaining at 5% amid the softening labour market and GDP growth.

Commodity Spotlight – Gold

Gold wobbled around $1935 on Tuesday morning, pressured by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. Despite the choppy price action witnessed last Friday following the mixed US jobs report, gold seems to be searching for a fresh fundamental catalyst to trigger its next significant move. In the meantime, the precious metal is showing signs of exhaustion on the daily charts with weakness below the 50-day SMA opening a path back toward $1920. Should the $1935 level prove to be reliable support, prices could retest the 100-day SMA around $1953.

