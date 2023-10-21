Sat, Oct 21, 2023 @ 05:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Impact of Middle East Developments on Rates...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Impact of Middle East Developments on Rates and Inflation

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Higher Mortgage Rates Burn the Housing Market

  • The recent run-up in mortgage rates is nudging the housing market back toward recession. Existing home sales in September sank to their slowest pace since 2010. Single-family building has been more resilient; however, builders are growing less confident in their ability to sustain sales.
  • Next week: New Home Sales (Wed.), Real GDP Growth (Thu.), Personal Income & Spending (Fri.)

International: China’s Economy Outperforms in Q3

  • The challenges facing China’s economy are abundant; however, China’s economy was able to record solid growth in Q3. Incorporating Q3 data into China’s growth prospects for this year leads us to believe China’s economy could reach authorities’ official growth target of 5%. With that said, China’s fundamental and structural problems have not disappeared with just one quarter of solid growth.
  • Next week: Bank of Canada (Wed.), European Central Bank (Thu.), Chilean Central Bank (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: Impact of Middle East Developments on Rates and Inflation

  • Many financial market participants are looking over their shoulders wondering what could be the next catalyst to drive rates higher. What might we see in the rates market, given the conflict in the Middle East and potential inflation drivers from higher commodity prices and overall wartime expenditure from the federal government?

Topic of the Week: A Surge in Household Net Worth and Progress in Bridging the Wealth Gap

  • This week, the Federal Reserve released its 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF) encompassing the time period between 2019 and 2022. The triennial report provides a comprehensive snapshot of the financial circumstances of households as it pertains to income, net worth, asset ownership and credit usage.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.