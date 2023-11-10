Fri, Nov 10, 2023 @ 16:20 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Focus - Maybe Not Quite So High for Quite So Long

Weekly Focus – Maybe Not Quite So High for Quite So Long

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

The “higher for longer” narrative about interest rates was toned down in a week with little concrete news about the economy, based on recent indicators that inflation is coming down. Not least last Friday’s US labour market report pointed in that direction, with job growth in October below expectations and downward revisions of the two preceding months, hourly earnings increasing just 0.2% in October, and private sector average working hours decreasing 0.3%. During the week, we have in general seen both a declining trend in bond yields and positive sentiment in equity markets. However, central banks have been eager to say that the inflation problem should not yet be considered solved, not least Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who sent that message on Thursday, leading to a partial reversal of the previous market moves.

Helpful for the inflation outlook, oil prices have again dropped to around USD 80 per barrel. We see this as mostly another sign of markets becoming more convinced of a cooling world economy.

As central banks around the world emphasised during the week, it is still too soon to conclude that inflation has been vanquished. Wage growth in most Western countries remains above what is consistent with 2% inflation, including the US, by other measures than the hourly earnings from the job report. In the US this week, the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey showed that banks are not to the same extent as earlier experiencing declining credit demand, although it is clear that financial conditions are still a drag on activity and that credit standards are still being tightened. The Reserve Bank of Australia actually hiked its rates by 25bp to 4.35% for the Cash Rate as it saw especially services inflation being more persistent than anticipated. The Polish central bank had been expected to cut rates this week, but did not do.

In China, however, deflation talk has returned to the headlines after CPI declined 0.2% y/y in October. This was driven by a 30% decline in pork prices, and we do not expect deflation to persist, but core inflation is low at 0.6% y/y and more economic stimulus is likely. Already in the coming week, there is a chance of a rate cut on Wednesday when we will also be following the meeting between Presidents Xi and Biden for signs of improvement in China-US relations. Also on Wednesday, a range of interesting Chinese data is released, not least home and retail sales.

Globally, the most important data release in the coming week will likely be US CPI where we expect energy prices to pull headline inflation lower. We see the underlying price pressure as moderate if still to the high side of the Fed’s target. However, the October number could be distorted by the auto workers’ strike leading to temporarily higher car prices and the effect from health insurance premiums.

The UK labour market report will be watched for signs of easing in the stubbornly high wage growth. Data from this week showed a stronger than expected economy with GDP unchanged in Q3 and growing 0.2% in September. In principle, it will also be important to see how the labour market more broadly is developing, but the data for employment and unemployment is currently “experimental”.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.