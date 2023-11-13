Bank of England Initiates Stress Test In Aftermath of Liz Truss Budget Disaster

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In a groundbreaking move, the Bank of England has called upon more than 50 financial institutions in the City to conduct a comprehensive stress test, simulating the repercussions of a sudden and drastic movement in bond prices. This initiative marks the first financial system-wide stress test of its kind, reflecting the central bank’s proactive stance in assessing and fortifying the resilience of the financial sector.

The call for stress testing follows the turmoil experienced in bond markets and the sterling aftermath triggered by Liz Truss’s mini-budget in September 2022. During this period, pension funds faced significant pressure, and some teetered on the brink of collapse. The pronounced shift in bond prices and corresponding interest rates underscored the inherent risks associated with specific forms of liability-driven investing (LDI), particularly concerning retirement savings.

This pivotal stress test, involving major players such as big banks, asset managers, hedge funds, pension funds, and major insurers, aims to evaluate how these entities would fare in the face of an unforeseen swing in bond prices. The participants are required to model and analyse the potential impacts on their operations, with results due to be shared with the central bank by January.

The stress test encompasses abrupt and sustained fluctuations in the value of both corporate bonds and sovereign debt, encompassing renowned government bonds like UK gilts. The Bank of England’s scenario involves a 10-day-long “shock to rates and risky asset prices,” combining multiple elements to simulate a comprehensive market disruption.

The scenario includes a notable shift in UK government borrowing costs akin to the LDI crisis, a corresponding alteration in other governments’ debt prices matching the most significant rise witnessed this century, and an increase in corporate borrowing costs mirroring the “dash for cash” observed in March 2020.

While the specific triggers for such a severe shock remain unspecified by the Bank of England, the described scenario is comparable to the outbreak of a major war. The hypothetical situation involves a “sudden crystallisation of geopolitical tensions,” disrupting global economic expectations, dominating headlines, and sparking widespread speculation about a potential financial sector meltdown on social media platforms.

The central bank has meticulously outlined the cascading effects of this imagined scenario on the financial landscape. Key milestones include a potential sovereign credit rating downgrade for the UK by day 2, a mid-sized hedge fund collapse by day 4, and, by day 10, expectations of a recession surpassing the severity of the 2008 financial crisis.

This stress test underscores the Bank of England’s commitment to assessing systemic risks and fortifying the financial sector against unforeseen challenges. In an era where non-bank institutions like asset managers and hedge funds play an increasingly influential role, the central bank’s move signifies a broadened focus beyond traditional banks, aligning with the evolving dynamics of the financial landscape.

Importantly, the stress test results will not be used to single out vulnerable firms. Instead, the central bank aims to share systemic findings that apply across institutions, fostering a collaborative approach to enhancing the overall resilience of the financial system.

