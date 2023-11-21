Tue, Nov 21, 2023 @ 14:50 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisGold Approaching 2,000 as FOMC Minutes Expected to be Dovish

Gold Approaching 2,000 as FOMC Minutes Expected to be Dovish

Octa
By Octa

On Monday, gold (XAU) price dropped to 1,965 but later recovered sharply on the back of falling U.S. Treasury yields.

Possible effects for traders

XAUUSD has gained more than 2% over the past six trading sessions as easing U.S. inflation fuelled investors’ expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may begin cutting interest rates in early 2024. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market is currently pricing in a 30% chance of a rate cut in March and a 50% probability of a 25-basis-point cut by May. At the same time, investors may be getting overly optimistic about the end of the U.S. monetary policy tightening, while the Fed may remain hawkish longer than the market expects. Thomas Barkin, Richmond Fed President, recently stated that inflation is expected to persist, encouraging the Fed to maintain high interest rates.

XAUUSD rose sharply during the Asian and early European trading sessions as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) and U.S. Treasury yields continued declining. Today, traders should focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the November meeting at 7:00 p.m. UTC. The release of the protocols is usually associated with increased volatility, but some analysts expect the market to be quiet. ‘I think the minutes will be a non-event. <…> There was not going to be any mention of cuts, Jerome Powell made that very clear in his news conference. It’s just the market that’s expecting cuts from the Fed,’ said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex. ‘Spot gold may revisit its 27 October high of $2,009.29 per ounce, as it has pierced above a resistance at 1,991,’ said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Octa
Octahttp://octaengine.com/c/?p=203&bt=gif&b=2369
These trading ideas can only be applied to the intraday trading strategy and remain valid for 24 hours after publication. They are based on historical data and analysis and do not guarantee constant profit. You remain solely responsible for your decisions and the financial risks you take. In case your pending order is not executed within a single trading day, please, do not forget to cancel it.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.