Today OPEC+ May Announce New Oil Production Cuts

According to WSJ, the reduction could be 1 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia is in favour of cuts, but the idea causes disagreements among other members of the organisation.

In anticipation of news about the OPEC+ decision, the price of oil is rising – this indicates that market participants assess the possibility of new production cuts as quite real, even if we are not talking about 1 million barrels per day. The price is approaching its maximum for November.

The Brent oil price chart shows that:

→ the level of 80 dollars per barrel acts as support. In the twenties, the price dropped to the level more than once, but each time the bulls found the strength to recover;

→ rising lows A-B-C indicate the predominance of demand around the mentioned psychological level;

→ the price has been within the descending channel (shown in red) for more than a month, but is trying to consolidate above the median line. This is another sign of the bulls’ persistence.

However, it should be recognized that the current bullish sentiment could easily change if OPEC+ fails to reach a consensus on significant restrictions on oil production aimed at supporting commodity prices.

