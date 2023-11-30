Thu, Nov 30, 2023 @ 09:44 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisToday OPEC+ May Announce New Oil Production Cuts

Today OPEC+ May Announce New Oil Production Cuts

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to WSJ, the reduction could be 1 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia is in favour of cuts, but the idea causes disagreements among other members of the organisation.

In anticipation of news about the OPEC+ decision, the price of oil is rising – this indicates that market participants assess the possibility of new production cuts as quite real, even if we are not talking about 1 million barrels per day. The price is approaching its maximum for November.

The Brent oil price chart shows that:

→ the level of 80 dollars per barrel acts as support. In the twenties, the price dropped to the level more than once, but each time the bulls found the strength to recover;

→ rising lows A-B-C indicate the predominance of demand around the mentioned psychological level;

→ the price has been within the descending channel (shown in red) for more than a month, but is trying to consolidate above the median line. This is another sign of the bulls’ persistence.

However, it should be recognized that the current bullish sentiment could easily change if OPEC+ fails to reach a consensus on significant restrictions on oil production aimed at supporting commodity prices.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.