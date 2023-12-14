Surprise Dovish Twist

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Federal Reserve (Fed) wraps up the year with a resounding finale. The Fed is not bothered to see the US yields fall in preparation for a rate cut. On the contrary, they endorsed the idea of a policy pivot thanks to an encouraging fall in inflation and sounded way more dovish than everybody expected at their announcement yesterday – which clearly exposed that the policy pivot is coming. This is the major take of the final FOMC meeting of the year, and it was totally unexpected. Jerome Powell still said – just for the sake of saying – that ‘it is far too early to declare victory’ over inflation, but the committee lowered their inflation forecasts for this year and the next, and the so-called dot plot – which plots where the Fed officials see the interest rates going – plotted a 75bp cut in Fed funds rate next year. The median expectation now suggests that the Fed rate will be lowered to 4.6% by the end of next year. And that’s quite a big change compared to last time the Fed President spoke to say that the rates would stay high for long. It now appears that the rates won’t stay high for so long. The first Fed rate cut is now expected to happen in March, with more than 85% probability.

As a result, the US 2-year yield – which captures the Fed rate bets – sank to 4.33% yesterday, and with the dovish message that the Fed sent to the market, the 4.50% level that I saw as a support at the start of this week should now act like a resistance. The US 10-year yield sank below 4%, reflecting the idea that the policy pivot suggests some meaningful slowdown in the US economy. The falling yields sent the S&P500 above the 4700 mark, to the highest levels in almost two years and the Dow Jones Industrial Index hit a record high. There is no reason to stop believing that the S&P500 will soon renew record as well, unless there is a meaningful decline in earnings expectations.

The dovish Fed echoed loudly across the FX markets as well. The US dollar was sharply sold, the EURUSD rebounded back above the 1.09 level, Cable extended gains to 1.2650 and the USDJPY fell almost 1.80% yesterday and slipped below the 141 level this morning. Trend and momentum indicators are comfortably negative, the fundamentals – meaning the narrowing divergence between the more dovish Fed and the more hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) – are comfortably positive for the yen, hence price rallies in the USDJPY are now seen as opportunities to strengthen the short USDJPY positions.

Now today, it’s the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England’s (BoE) turn to give their final policy verdict for this year. And both Mme Lagarde and Mr. Bailey are certainly annoyed to see the Fed go so soft yesterday, as Christine Lagarde had said herself that no reduction in rates should be expected in the next few quarters. It will be interesting to see if ECB and BoE officials feel comfortable about giving up their tough stance. I still believe that Lagarde will repeat that it’s too early to talk about rate cuts, in which case we could see the EURUSD jump above the 1.10 level and finish the year above this level.

Across the Channel, the situation is less obvious. The UK economic outlook is not bright, and wages show signs of slowing. One big argument is that inflation has more than halved in the UK since the start of this year. Yes. But inflation in the UK – though halved – stands at 4.6% which is more than twice the BoE’s 2% target. The latter makes the BoE less inclined to initiate rate cuts compared to the other two major central banks.