Fri, Jan 19, 2024 @ 14:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanadian Dollar Drifting Ahead of Retail Sales

Canadian Dollar Drifting Ahead of Retail Sales

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse
  • Canada’s retail sales expected to fall to zero

The Canadian dollar is showing limited movement for a second straight day. In the European session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3496, down 0.13%.

Markets brace for stagnant retail sales

Canada releases retail sales for November later today, and the markets are expecting no growth, following a 0.7% gain in October. Retailers tried to entice shoppers with discounts in November such as Black Friday, but unless there is a huge surprise from today’s retail sales, shoppers held the purse strings tight in November.

Canada’s economy contracted in the third quarter and a weak retail sales report will weigh on fourth-quarter GDP, which at best is expected to show minimal growth. The economy has cooled down due to the Bank of Canada’s aggressive tightening which has done a good job of curbing inflation, although December CPI surprised by rising to 3.4%, up from 3.1%.

The BOC has maintained the cash rate at 5.0% for three straight times and barring further acceleration in inflation, the rate-tightening cycle is over. The key question is the timing of a rate cut. The BoC would love to chop rates and kick-start the weak economy, but a rate cut appears unlikely unless inflation moves closer to the 2% target.

The Fed continues to push back against expectations of a March rate cut and the markets have had to sharply lower the odds of a quarter-point cut in March to 54%, down from 77% just one week ago. US economic data remains surprisingly strong, with the latest evidence coming from retail sales on Wednesday. The December report showed a gain of 0.6% m/m, following 0.3% in November and above the market estimate of 0.4%. This was the strongest gain in three months. A day before the retail sales report, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the strong economy was giving the Fed “the flexibility to move carefully and methodically” on monetary policy.

USD/CAD Technical

  • There is resistance at 1.3499 and 1.3554
  • 1.3452 is under pressure. Below, there is support at 1.3397

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.