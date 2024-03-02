Sat, Mar 02, 2024 @ 02:28 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Economic Growth Continues Despite Downbeat Data

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Economic Growth Continues Despite Downbeat Data

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Economic Growth Continues Despite Downbeat Data

  • Economic data were downbeat this week, as downward revisions took some of the shine out of the marquee headline numbers. Durable goods orders declined, consumer confidence took a dip and the PCE deflator accelerated, bringing real personal spending into the red. Despite the somewhat weak start to Q1, economic growth continues to trek along.
  • Next week: ISM Services (Tue.), Trade Balance (Thu.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Eurozone Inflation Stays Sticky

  • Eurozone disinflation continued in February; however, CPI surprised to the upside last month, leaving markets questioning when the ECB will shift to rate cuts. Sticky inflation and elevated wage growth, in our view, is now likely to keep the ECB on the sidelines until the middle of 2024.
  • Next week: Bank of Canada (Wed.), European Central Bank (Thu.), Mexico CPI (Thu.)

Credit Market Insights: Mostly Good in the Neighborhood

  • Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit encompassing the fourth quarter of 2023. The level of household debt outstanding sits $3.4 trillion above where it stood prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, or about 24% higher. Households have by and large been able to service their debt obligations even as the Fed’s tightening cycle has raised interest expenses on households.

Topic of the Week: “Super Core”: The Inflation Measure du Jour

  • For much of this cycle, “super core” inflation was the talk of the town. Since its introduction, however, attention on the “super core” from Fed officials, analysts and market participants has seemed to dwindle. Why did “super core” ascend into the limelight and then fade from view? This week, we chronicle the rise and fall of interest in the “super core” and provide an update to its current run-rate.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.