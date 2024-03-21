Thu, Mar 21, 2024 @ 11:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisUSD/CHF Analysis: SNB Decision Breaks Multi-month Trend

USD/CHF Analysis: SNB Decision Breaks Multi-month Trend

FXOpen
By FXOpen

According to Reuters, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, the head of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Thomas Jordan told the Swiss press that the appreciation of the franc creates problems for exporters. Thus, indicating intentions to weaken the CHF.

His words in January seem to be in line with how events are developing — the franc has weakened against the US dollar by more than 6% since the start of the year.

Moreover, today, quite unexpectedly, the Swiss National Bank decided to lower the interest rate: actual = 1.50%, forecast = 1.75%, previous value = 1.75%.

The result of the decision today was a sharp weakening of the franc against other currencies, including the US dollar.

Technical analysis of the USD/CHF chart today shows that the bulls are breaking the downward trend (shown by the red channel), which dates back to the fall of 2022. Wherein:

→ the price of USD/CHF may continue to develop within the channel shown by the blue lines, including a rollback from the 4-month high;

→ in case of a rollback, the level of 0.8888 may constitute support (as a former resistance) – just like the lower blue line.

If the weakening of the franc, which is facilitated by the SNB, continues, the price of USD/CHF may reach the level of 0.9095 – near which the market has repeatedly formed reversals.

But most importantly, the easing of monetary policy by the SNB will likely serve as an example for the National Banks of other Western countries – which, in turn, will cause the emergence of new trends in the foreign exchange markets.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips. Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.