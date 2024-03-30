Sat, Mar 30, 2024 @ 03:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The First of Many Ticks Higher in...

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: The First of Many Ticks Higher in the Longer-Run Median Dot

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Steady, As She Goes

  • This week’s economic data largely reinforced existing economic growth patterns. Consumer momentum remains largely intact, inflation continues to inch back down, albeit at a slower pace, and rate-sensitive sectors stayed in a holding pattern.
  • Next week: ISM Indices (Mon. & Wed.), Trade Balance (Thu.), Employment (Fri.)

International: Global Central Banks Holding Steady For Now

  • This week saw the announcement of monetary policy decisions from both G10 and emerging market economies. Sweden’s Riksbank held its policy rate steady at 4.00% and opened the door for either a May or June rate cut. We maintain our call for an initial June cut for now. The South Africa Reserve Bank held its policy rate steady at 8.25% and offered hawkish-leaning guidance.
  • Next week: China PMIs (Sun.), Japan Tankan Survey (Mon.), Eurozone CPI (Wed.)

Interest Rate Watch: Dancing with the Stars: The First of Many Ticks Higher in the Longer-Run Median Dot

  • Last week, the median “longer-run” dot moved higher in the FOMC’s latest Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). The increase in the median dot was small (just 6 bps), but the uptick in the median marks the first time it has been above 2.5% since March 2019. We expect the longer-run dot to continue to cautiously drift higher in coming SEP meetings.

Topic of the Week: Economic Costs of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

  • The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning when a cargo ship leaving the Port of Baltimore collided with one of the bridge’s support pillars. How important is the Port of Baltimore to U.S. goods trade?

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.