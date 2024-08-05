Aussie Slides on Fears Over the US Economy

The Australian dollar has taken a nasty spill to start off the trading week. AUD/USD dropped as much has 2.5% in the Asian session and fell to its lowest levels since November 2023. The Aussie has pared those losses and is down 0.96% at the time of writing, trading at 0.6448.

RBA likely to deliver hawkish hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets early Tuesday and it’s a virtual certainty that the Bank will hold the cash rate at 4.35%. The RBA has maintained rates six straight times and policy makers have discussed raising rates at recent meetings. This goes against the grain of the current trend in which central banks are lowering rates.

The RBA would prefer to lower rates, which are at a 12-year high and are squeezing businesses and households. The problem remains stubborn inflation, which moved the wrong way in the second quarter, rising from 3.6% to 3.8%. This is well above the RBA’s upper band of its target range of between 1 and 3% and it won’t be a surprise if policy makers again debate raising rates at tomorrow’s meeting before keeping rates on hold.

With the RBA expected to stay pat, the markets will be focusing on the rate statement and Governor Bullock’s press conference. The message from the RBA is expected to be along the lines that inflation remains too high and it’s premature to cut interest rates.

Fed expected to stay on sidelines

The Federal Reserve is aiming for a soft landing for the US economy, but concerns are rising that the economy could tip into recession. US nonfarm payrolls for July slowed to 114 thousand on Friday, much lower than the revised 179 thousand in June and the market estimate of 175 thousand.

The labour market has cooled much more quickly than expected, and there have been calls for an emergency unscheduled rate cut. The Fed would prefer not to make such a move, which could panic the markets, but the next meeting on September 18th is looking far away. Can the Fed afford to wait until then to deliver a rate cut?

AUD/USD Technical