US: Inflationary Pressures Continue to Ease in July, Solidifying a September Rate Cut

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% month-on-month (m/m) in July, bang-on the consensus forecast. On a twelve-month basis, CPI fell to 2.9% (from 3.0% in June).

After exerting a measurable drag in each of the two prior months, energy prices were largely flat in July. Food prices matched last month’s gain, rising 0.2%.

Excluding food and energy, core prices rose 0.2% m/m, a modest acceleration from June’s very soft monthly gain of 0.06%. The twelve-month change on core slipped by a tenth of a percentage point to 3.2% – the slowest pace of growth in over three years – while the three-month annualized rate of change fell to 1.6%.

Core services advanced a bit faster in July, rising by 0.3% m/m, and were entirely responsible for the uptick in headline inflation.

Shelter costs ticked higher by 0.4%, or roughly double the pace of growth seen in June and accounted for 90% of the monthly gain in headline CPI. Last month’s uptick in shelter costs were roughly in-line with the monthly gains averaged over the past twelve-months.

Meanwhile, non-housing service inflation (aka ‘supercore’) rose by a soft 0.2% (0.15% unrounded) – an acceleration from last month’s modest pullback – thanks to an uptick in motor vehicle insurance (+1.2%), recreational services (+0.4%) and ‘other’ personal services (+0.3%).

Core goods prices fell by 0.3% on the month, largely due to a further decline in new (-0.2%) and used vehicle prices (-2.3%). Goods prices have been flat or have registered a decline in each of the last 14 months.