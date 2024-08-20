Tue, Aug 20, 2024 @ 22:11 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanadian Inflation Eases Further Towards BoC's Target

Canadian Inflation Eases Further Towards BoC’s Target

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Headline CPI inflation edged lower in July to 2.5% year-on-year (y/y), right on consensus expectations. This was the lowest reading since March 2021.

The deceleration was driven by base year effects (lower price growth relative to last July) for items like travel tours (-2.8% y/y), passenger vehicles (-1.4% y/y) and electricity (-0.8% y/y).

Offsetting this was an increase in gasoline prices (+1.9% y/y and +2.4% on the month).

Shelter prices continue to keep overall inflation elevated (+5.7% y/y), with rent costs rising further (+8.5% y/y) and mortgage interest costs remaining in the stratosphere (+21.0% y/y). However, the pace of shelter inflation did ease in July from 6.2% y/y in June.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred “core” inflation measures came in at 2.6% y/y in July, down from 2.7% y/y in June. On a three-month annualized basis, the average moved to 2.7% in July from 2.9% in June.

Key Implications

Canadian inflation continues to ease, with headline and core rates stabilizing around the mid-2% level. When stripping out the impact of shelter inflation, price growth is a meager 1.2% y/y. Looking forward, the downward impact of base effects will continue to support lower inflation next month, pushing the headline figure even further towards the BoC’s target.

The BoC makes its next rate announcement in two weeks and there is nothing stopping the bank from cutting rates by another 25 basis points. With inflation risks fading, the central bank’s focus has pivoted to weakness in the rest of the economy. Indeed, consumer spending looks to have taken a breather alongside a steady deterioration in the jobs market. Given that the policy rate remains at restrictive levels, even after two rate cuts in June/July, there is plenty of room for the BoC to keep cutting over the rest of this year.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.