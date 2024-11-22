Fri, Nov 22, 2024 @ 15:06 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisCanada: Retail Sales End the Third Quarter on a Solid Footing

Canada: Retail Sales End the Third Quarter on a Solid Footing

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

Retail sales rose by a healthy 0.4% month-over-month (m/m) in September, in line with Statistics Canada’s advance estimate.

Sales were even stronger in real terms. When adjusted for inflation, the volume of retail sales was 0.8% higher on the month.

One weak spot was sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, which declined by 0.7% m/m after two consecutive months of gains.

Lower gasoline prices also weighed on headline retail sales. Receipts at gas stations and fuel vendors dropped by 2.3% m/m in nominal terms but gained 3.2% m/m in real terms.

Excluding both auto sales and gas station receipts, core retail sales rose by 1.4% m/m in September, driven by food and beverage stores (+3.0% m/m) and building material and garden equipment stores (+3.0% m/m).

E-commerce sales rose by 3.3% m/m, following a 1.5% decline recorded in the previous month.

Statistics Canada’s advance estimate for October points to another solid increase of 0.7% m/m.

Key Implications

Retail sales gained momentum toward the end of the third quarter, rising 3.5% on a quarter-on-quarter (q/q) annualized basis in Q3. This strong finish sets real consumption spending on track for a 1.5-2.0% gain in the third quarter.

The Bank of Canada may have gotten what it wanted: a rebound in consumption growth. Statistics Canada’s advance estimate and our internal spending data point to further acceleration in October, particularly in home-related purchases. Additionally, the recent proposed tax holidays could provide a significant boost to consumer spending during the exemption period from mid-December to mid-February. This holiday shopping season may have a bit more sparkle than expected.

TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.