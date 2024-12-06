Canada’s Labour Market Shows Underlying Momentum in November

The Canadian labour market gained 50.5k positions in November. Most of them were full-time jobs, which rose 54.2k, while part-time employment fell 3.6k.

The unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 6.8% as more people joined the labour force (+138k). The labour force participation rate rebounded 0.3 percentage points to 65.1% after two months of decline.

Employment by sector showed gains in trade (+39k), construction (+18k), and professional, scientific and technical services (+17k). Declines were seen in manufacturing (-29k) and transportation and warehousing (-19k).

Lastly, despite so many new jobs, total hours worked fell 0.2% month-on-month due to labour disputes. Wages were up 4.1% year-on-year (from 4.9% in October).

Key Implications

Today’s jobs report had a lot of moving parts. Yes, the unemployment rate rose significantly, but this was due to a massive increase in the labour force rather than outright job losses. Remember that Statcan has cautioned people on using its jobs report population figures, which don’t match recent demographic data (also means caution of labour force figures). So, we should be taking this with a heavy hand of salt. Rather, we focus on the trend, where employment growth has held up well, with cyclically sensitive sectors driving gains over the last few months.

The Bank of Canada will make an interest rate announcement next Wednesday and markets are still on the fence as to whether the bank will cut by 50 or 25 bps. Recall that the BoC accelerated its rate cutting cycle with a 50 beeper in October as weak growth and an inflation undershoot raised fears that it was behind the curve. But since then, economic data have shown more resilience, with consumer spending, the real estate market, and price pressures rebounding. Even with the messiness of today’s employment report, the economy continues to add jobs, reinforcing our view that the labour market is on solid foundations. We think this should be enough to convince the central bank to revert to a 25 bp cut next week, but it will remain a close call for the central bank.