Flash PMIs in focus

In focus today

Today all eyes are on the euro area December flash PMIs as the very large decline in November caused significant market moves. There was nothing positive in the November report where the services PMI fell below 50 to 49.5 for the first time since January, and the manufacturing PMI remained stuck at 45.2. We expect the economic situation to be little changed since November and forecast negative quarterly GDP growth in Q4. We thus expect the PMIs to decline slightly in December to 44.9 in the manufacturing sector and remain at 49.5 in the service sector.

We also receive the flash PMIs for November from the US and UK later in the day.

In France, the National Assembly will debate a “special law”, which will allow the 2024 budget to be rolled over to 2025 to avoid a government shutdown. The National Rally has said that it will support the law, thereby allowing the current caretaker government to manage minimal state expenditures until a new government is formed. While it is our base case that the law will pass there is a risk that it is not passed, which will increase uncertainty in French politics. In this case, President Macron will need to use an unprecedented law by the constitution to pass budgetary measures without going through Parliament.

Economic and market news

What happened overnight

In China, activity remains weak as retail sales for November came in weaker than expected at 3.0% y/y (consensus: 5.0%, prior: 4.8%). Coupled with Chinese credit growth slowing and money supply growth posing a drag with M1 at -3.7% y/y, albeit up from -6.1% y/y in October, the data highlights the need for more stimulus from Chinese authorities. Chinese equities edged lower on the data releases out overnight.

What happened since Friday

In France, the veteran centrist politician Francois Bayrou was appointed the role as prime minister on Friday. Barou is a long-term ally of president Macron as head of the centrist Democratic Movement (MoDem). Barou has the tacit support from the far-right national rally who said they will not back a no-confidence vote against him by default. However, while the prime minister is new, he will face the same old hurdles as Barnier given the highly divided National Assembly. Because of this, markets did not react to the announcement on Friday. Additionally, Moody’s downgraded France to Aa3 from Aa2 over the weekend since the outlook of the country’s public finances will be substantially weakened over the coming years.

In the UK, monthly GDP for October surprised to the downside at -0.1% m/m (cons: 0.1%, prior: -0.1%). There is likely some negative sentiment effects from the Autumn statement as flagged by the past PMI reports. The downside surprise is broad-based but in particular driven by industrial and manufacturing production affected by weather disruptions.

Equities: Global equities were lower on Friday and throughout last week, though we are talking about smaller movements alongside some indications of Christmas trading commencing, despite being in a busy period for central banks. The most interesting aspect last week was the bond market, with yields rising across all five days. Nevertheless, equities reacted only marginally to the movement in bonds. Growth and technology sectors performed well, despite the increase in yields, while small-cap stocks lost almost 1% relative to large-cap stocks last week. In the US on Friday, the Dow fell by 0.20%, the S&P 500 remained unchanged, the Nasdaq rose by 0.1%, and the Russell 2000 declined by 0.6%. Most Asian markets are in the red this morning. European futures are also lower, while US futures are slightly positive.

FI: It was another eventful week in the European fixed income market given the bearish reaction to the ECB meeting last week and the unexpected downgrade of France from Moody’s from Aa2 to Aa3. The 2Y and 10Y EUR swap rates rose some 10bp after the ECB meeting despite the dovish tone from Lagarde.

FX: Last week saw a generally stronger USD, only NOK outperformed, while we found JPY and CHF at the bottom. USD/JPY was rejected at 150 and instead closed the week 2.5% higher at above 153.50 as US yields soared. Meanwhile, EUR/USD gyrated between gyrated between 1.0450 and 1.0600, just to close the week around 1.0500. The CHF weakened after the surprise 50bp rate cut. EUR/CHF soared to a 1M high. EUR/SEK remained within a tight range just above 11.50. EUR/NOK dropped from 11.80 to around 11.70. This week, the central bank takes centre stage with five rates decisions within 17 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.