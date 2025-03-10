Mon, Mar 10, 2025 @ 21:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisDollar’s Plunge Accelerated on Easier FOMC Prospects

Dollar’s Plunge Accelerated on Easier FOMC Prospects

FxPro
By FxPro

The dollar plunged rapidly last week, losing over 3.5% and pulling back to levels below 104.0, nearly erasing gains since Trump’s election victory.

The US dollar has been actively declining since early February and intensified the decline at the start of this month. An attempt to climb above the 50-day average at the end of February was met with intensified selling, and this week, the price has already pulled back below the 200-day.

A popular explanation is that the dollar is suffering because of Trump’s tariffs. It is correct to call the dollar’s decline a reassessment of expectations for the US Fed key rate.

The odds of two or more key rate cuts before the end of the year exceed 90% vs. 48% two weeks earlier.

A big EU defence spending plan and a dramatic shift in budget planning approaches in Germany lead to lower expectations for a key rate cut.

This news has caused the single currency to rally against most of its peers, most notably in the pairing with the dollar, where we have seen a 4.5% rally since the start of the week.

Higher-than-expected inflation in Japan is also setting the stage for a key rate hike, perhaps as early as March 19th. In other words, the gap in monetary policy is closing rapidly on both sides.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.