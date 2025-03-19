Wed, Mar 19, 2025 @ 10:01 GMT
Anticipation Building for Powell's Outlook on US Economy

Anticipation Building for Powell’s Outlook on US Economy

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

In focus today

The main event will be the FOMC meeting tonight. We expect an unchanged rate decision which is also fully priced in the markets, but all eyes will be on Powell’s communication about the outlook for further rate cuts as well as the updated rate and economic projections. The Fed could also provide signals about further tapering or even completely ending QT over coming months.

Economic and market news

What happened overnight

In Japan, the Bank of Japan concluded its two-day policy meeting, keeping the policy rate at 0.5% as expected. They highlighted that exchange rate developments are, compared to the past, more likely to affect prices. The market reaction to the decision was muted. With the outlook for another significant wage bump this year, we anticipate the BoJ will find room to hike rates again in July. We will keep an eye on the 07.30 CET press conference to look for clues on the future rate path.

What happened yesterday

In Ukraine, Russian President Putin agreed to a 30-day halt to strikes against energy infrastructure in Ukraine following talks with President Trump. While President Putin did not agree to the full 30-day ceasefire proposal like Ukraine, the US and Russia have agreed to work quickly towards more extensive peace agreements. Further discussions are set to take place in Saudi-Arabia on Sunday between the US and Russia.

In Germany, the new German government has successfully passed the significant fiscal package through the Bundestag, with support from The Green party. The package is expected to pass the Bundesrat on Friday, backed by a two-thirds majority between the CDU/CSU, SPD, Greens, and Bavarian Free Voters. The ECB anticipates upside risks to inflation and growth from this package, supporting a slower pace of rate cuts. While Germany will experience a positive demand shock, we expect the bulk of growth impacts to occur from 2026 onwards, with GDP growth potentially rising by 1-2 percentage points in 2027. Germany’s shift towards fiscal spending may influence EU-level agreements on increased defence spending and common borrowing, although growth impacts depend on rising production capacities in Europe.

Equities: Global equities were lower yesterday, primarily due to the US pulling global indices down with its significant weight in global indices. In Europe, the belief that Germany would pass the historic spending package in the Bundestag grew throughout the day, leading to indices ending higher, buoyed by Germany, manufacturing-related cyclicals, and notably banks. Consequently, Europe, not just Germany, is now outperforming the US by more than 15% year-to-date in local currency, and by more than 20% when measured in common currency. In the US, we once again saw Mag 7 and cyclicals under pressure. Banks, on the other hand, had a better day, finishing as the best-performing industry in the S&P 500. Yesterday in the US, Dow -0.6%, S&P 500 -1.1%, Nasdaq -1.7%, and Russell 2000 -0.9%. This morning presents a mixed bag in Asia, and the same could be said about Western futures. To be clear, calmness, days with sub-1% moves, and fewer noisy political headlines would be beneficial for equities at the moment.

FI&FX: EUR/USD rose to a new high yesterday following the passing of the German fiscal package in the Bundestag and progress on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. The Bund ASW spread was about unchanged on the news. In Scandies, EUR/SEK fell back below 11.00, which also sent NOK/SEK lower again. The NOK curve steepened considerably driven by a decline in the short end.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

