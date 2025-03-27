Thu, Mar 27, 2025 @ 15:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisTrump's 'Liberation Day' - What to Expect?

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ – What to Expect?

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank

We take a look at tariffs enacted so far, what is expected to come into effect on April 2nd and what could be on the menu next. We provide an overview of the expected direct impact on US GDP without retaliation or sentiment effects.

While tariffs on individual countries or product groups have usually only limited effect on a macro level, small changes add up.

Fully enacting the expected tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico, cars & car parts as well as steel & aluminum could lift the effective average tariff rate above 13% and weigh on US GDP by 0.5%.

The reciprocal measures remain the most difficult to predict. We cannot rule out first EU-specific tariff announcements already next week.

Full report in PDF.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.