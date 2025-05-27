Tue, May 27, 2025 @ 13:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisYen Sides as BOJ Core Inflation Higher than Expected, US Durable Goods...

Yen Sides as BOJ Core Inflation Higher than Expected, US Durable Goods Expected to Plunge

MarketPulse
By MarketPulse

The Japanese yen is down for a second straight day. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 144.14, up 0.91% on the day.

BoJ core CPI beats forecast, hits 2.4%

BoJ core CPI rose to 2.4% in April, after three straight readings of 2.2% and above the market estimate of 2.3%. This was the highest level since Jan. 2024. Japan’s Services PPI also rose to 3.1% in April, lower than the upwardly revised 3.3% gain but above the market estimate of 3.0%.

This release comes on the heels of Japan’s core CPI, which jumped in April to 3.5% from 2.4%, the highest level in two years. Core inflation has held above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target for over three years but the central bank has been very slow to raise interest rates.

Governor Ueda said on Tuesday that the BoJ would adjust its rate policy “as needed” if economic expectations are met, a vague reference but still an acknowledgement that the next move will be a rate hike. The markets expect the BoJ to maintain its wait-and-see mode for some time, with a rate hike unlikely before September at the earliest.

The BoJ has revised lower its growth and inflation projections to the current economic uncertainties, particularly those related to US trade policy. The central bank meets next on June 17 and is widely expected to hold its policy settings steady.
US core durable goods expected to plunge

US markets are back in action after the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. US Durable Goods Orders are expected to slide by 7.8% in April, after a 7.5% gain in March, which was the fastest pace of growth since July 2020. As well, The Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, which has fallen steadily fallen this year, is expected to improve to 87.0 from 86.0.

USD/JPY Technical

  • USD/JPY faces resistance at 144.58 and 146.58
  • 143.50 and 141.50 are the next support levels

USDJPY 1-week Chart, May 27, 2025

MarketPulse
MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.