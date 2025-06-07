Sat, Jun 07, 2025 @ 04:26 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: An Orderly Slowing, for Now

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: An Orderly Slowing, for Now

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: An Orderly Slowing, for Now

  • The latest data signal economic growth is moderating but holding up through May, leaving firms generally still reluctant to let go of workers. Although growth is slowing in an orderly fashion for now, we’re only beginning to see the effects of tariffs and look for growth to moderate in the second half of the year.
  • Next week: CPI (Wed.), PPI (Thu.)

International: European Central Bank Cuts Rates, Maintains Modest Easing Bias

  • The European Central Bank reduced its Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 2.00% at this week’s meeting. Its medium-term forecasts envisaged underlying inflation slowing slightly below 2%, implying a mild easing bias, though at the same time ECB President Lagarde said the central bank was “getting to the end of a monetary policy cycle.” With Q1 GDP data also showing resilience, we expect the ECB to pause in July, and a final 25 bps rate cut in September.
  • Next week: Mexico CPI inflation (Mon.), U.K. Weekly Earnings (Tue.), Brazil CPI inflation (Tue.)

Interest Rate Watch: This Might Take a Minute

  • The minutes from the Fed’s May policy meeting suggest policymakers still place greater emphasis on risks of cost pass through rather than rising unemployment. Recent survey evidence suggests businesses have or believe they can pass on a decent portion of tariff-related costs, but it may take some time for it to materialize in the hard inflation data. We believe the FOMC will hold at its June meeting and is unlikely to adjust policy until it gains further clarity.

Topic of the Week: Implications of a GSE Conservatorship Exit

  • The Trump administration is exploring options to end GSE conservatorship and has expressed intent to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public again. Such a move could bring change to the mortgage market and residential sector of the U.S. economy.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.