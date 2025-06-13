Fri, Jun 13, 2025 @ 18:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisBank of England Preview - Steady as She Goes

Bank of England Preview – Steady as She Goes

Danske Bank
By Danske Bank
  • We expect the Bank of England (BoE) to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday 19 June in line with consensus and market pricing.
  • Data has surprised to the downside since the past meeting with the job market showing more pronounced signs of cooling. We think this will support the notion of further quarterly cuts.
  • We expect the reaction in EUR/GBP to be muted. We stay negative on GBP.

We expect the Bank of England to keep the Bank Rate unchanged at 4.25% on Thursday 19 June in line with consensus and market pricing. We expect the vote split to be 7-2 with the majority voting for an unchanged decision and Dhingra and Taylor voting for a 25bp cut. Risks are tilted towards a 6-3 vote split. Note, this meeting will not include updated projections or a press conference following the release of the statement.


Overall, we expect the BoE to stick to its previous guidance repeating that a “gradual and careful approach to removing monetary policy restraint remains appropriate“. Since the last meeting in May, data has generally surprised to the downside. Weakness in the labour market has become more pronounced over the past months with payrolls dropping consistently and unfilled vacancies continuing to edge lower. Private sector wage growth has likewise been lower than expected – although it remains at elevated levels. Growth has been weaker than expected at -0.3% m/m in April and poses as a downside risk to the MPC’s projection of 0.1% q/q for Q2 2025. Service inflation remained to the high side at 5.4% y/y in April, but we note that the increase was largely due to the timing of Easter and an overestimation by the ONS of the increase in road tax, which will push the print lower again in May.

BoE call. We expect the BoE to stick to quarterly cuts, leaving the Bank Rate at 3.75% by YE 2025, which is aligned with market pricing. Markets are pricing 50bp for the remainder of the year. However, we highlight that the risk is skewed towards a swifter cutting cycle in 2025 and 2026 given the downside risks to growth.

Market reaction. We expect a muted market reaction as the BoE will refrain from altering its current guidance. More broadly, we stay negative on GBP. An investment environment characterised by elevated uncertainty and a positive correlation to a USD negative environment, in our view, favours a weaker GBP. Tentative signs of a weaker growth outlook for the UK economy also acts as a headwind for GBP. We therefore expect EUR/GBP to move higher towards 0.87 on a 6-12-month horizon.

Danske Bank
Danske Bankhttp://www.danskebank.com/danskeresearch
This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.