The Weekly Bottom Line: Trade Tensions De-escalate Just as Geopolitical Tensions Heat-up

Canadian Highlights

It was a relatively quiet week for economic data, with markets focused on rumors of a potential deal with the US to reduce tariffs at the upcoming G7 meeting.

The Canadian government did announce an increase in defense spending to meet the current 2% of GDP NATO target. This spending will be incorporated into our forecast to be released next week.

Canadian households got a little richer overall in the first quarter, with debt servicing costs remaining steady despite mortgage renewal costs making headlines recently.

U.S. Highlights

The U.S. and China reached a tentative ‘framework’ of a trade deal on Wednesday. The U.S. administration also signaled an openness to extend the 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for some countries.

WTI prices jumped by more than 6% or $4.5 per-barrel to $72.5 on Friday, following Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Inflationary pressures remained subdued in May, with both CPI and PPI readings coming in lower than expected, which helped to push Treasury yields lower.

Canada – Government Plays Defense as U.S. Tariffs Hit Economy

After last week’s Bank of Canada interest rate decision and May employment data, it was much quieter on the economic news front. All eyes are now focused on the G7 meeting Canada is hosting in Kananaskis starting on Sunday, and Canadians are watching closely for any rumors about a potential agreement with the U.S. on tariffs. In financial markets, it has been a good week for the Loonie which neared 74 cents U.S. But even as Israeli air strikes against Iran sent oil prices to their highest levels since January, the Loonie, a traditional beneficiary of higher oil prices, is still trailing many of its peers since the U.S. Dollar started weakening (Chart 1). For Canadians planning holidays, despite the strengthening against the U.S. Dollar, their dollars will not stretch as far as they did a few months ago at destinations in Europe, the UK or Mexico.

The Prime Minister has downplayed the likelihood of a deal with the U.S. ahead of the G7. His bigger news was announcing that Canada plans to ramp up defense spending by $9 billion (about 0.3% of GDP) this fiscal year to reach the 2% of GDP NATO target – five years earlier than the previous government. TD Economics will publish updated forecasts next week, which will include this increased spending along with some impact from the increase in nation-building infrastructure spending promised in the Throne Speech. As for defense, NATO has recently upped the ante ahead of its June meeting, proposing that member states lift spending to 5% of GDP, under a broader definition that includes “infrastructure and resilience”. This suggests some of the increased infrastructure spending could be defense-enabling. But we will likely need to wait until the fall budget to learn more.

April data on manufacturing and wholesale sales out this week corroborated what the international trade data had already shown, that U.S. tariffs are hitting activity hard. We expect Canada’s economy was thrown into reverse in the second quarter, so tariff relief can’t come soon enough.

There was some good economic news from households this week. Canadians got a little richer, with net worth rising 0.8% in the first quarter (quarter-on-quarter, q/q). The gain in net worth came as households contained their pace of borrowing to only 0.4% q/q, while their financial assets grew by 0.9%. Households slowed their accumulation of all types of debt, despite interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada.

Higher costs of mortgage renewals have been making headlines recently, so it is important to note that the economy-wide household cost of debt servicing remained steady at 14.4% of disposable income, still down from its post-pandemic highs (Chart 2). Borrowing rates have come down, so new loans are costing less than a few quarters ago. The modest pace in overall borrowing growth also helps to offset some of impact from the increased costs for mortgage renewals, offering the economy a bit of a reprieve from the trade driven headwinds.

U.S. – Trade Tensions De-escalate Just as Geopolitical Tensions Heat-up

A further de-escalation in trade tensions came this week, with the U.S. and China announcing on Wednesday that they had reached a ‘framework’ of a trade deal. That same day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled an openness to extend the administration’s current 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs beyond July 9th for those countries who are ‘negotiating in good faith’. While the combined announcements helped to provide a temporary lift to equity markets, a further escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on Thursday evening sent shockwaves through global financial markets, pushing the S&P 500 modestly lower on the week. Oil prices shot higher by $4.5 per-barrel, with WTI currently trading at an 18-week high of $72.5. Meanwhile, cooler readings on CPI and PPI for the month of May, alongside healthy demand in 10-and-30-year Treasury auctions helped to pressure term-yields 10-15 basis points lower on the week, with the 10-year currently sitting at 4.38%.

At this point, details of the U.S.-China trade deal remain limited. Based on what media outlets have reported, China has agreed to lift export restrictions on magnets and rare earth minerals, both of which are critical components in the production of electric vehicles, semiconductors and military equipment. In exchange, the U.S. has agreed to lift its ban on Chinese students but did not remove the export restrictions on high-end semiconductors. Moreover, the agreed framework did not alter the existing tariffs imposed by either country. As it currently stands, the U.S. effective tariff rate on China is around 40%, well off the post-Liberation Day peak of 155%, but still elevated by historical standards. And with trade levies on most other countries sitting around 10-12%, that puts today’s U.S. effective tariff rate at around 15%, which remains an ongoing concern for investors.

Encouragingly, broader price pressures in the economy remain subdued. May’s CPI inflation print came in on the softer side, as both goods and services prices rose by less than expected. Tariff related impacts remained minimal, though there was some evidence of price passthrough in home furnishings, recreational goods and medical supplies (Chart 1). But inflation is a lagging indicator, and with the bulk of the tariffs coming into effect between March and May, it’s still too soon to see a meaningful shift in pricing behavior. Moreover, the inventory stockpiling that occurred immediately following the tariff announcements has likely been another factor keeping the price gains at bay.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not coming. Over the coming months, inventory restocking will expose more firms to the tariffs, squeezing profit margins and leading to some price increases for consumer goods. Even assuming a mild passthrough to prices, where goods prices increase by just 3.5% by year-end, would likely be enough to push core measures of inflation up to the 3%-3.5% range over the coming quarters (Chart 2).

We’ll hear from the Federal Reserve next week, where it’s widely expected that they’ll keep the policy rate unchanged and continue to communicate a ‘wait-and-see’ approach. But investors will parse every word change of the statement and Powell’s press conference for signs of whether the recent softening in inflation has nudged policymakers any closer to reducing its policy rate.