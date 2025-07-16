European Currencies Test Key Support Levels

European currencies have temporarily stabilised following a phase of downward correction, as markets await the release of key economic data. In the absence of new strong catalysts, the market has adopted a wait-and-see approach near critical support levels — 1.3400 for GBP/USD and 1.1600 for EUR/USD. Investors’ attention is firmly focused on inflation figures, which may either support a resumption of recent bullish trends or serve as a trigger for a deeper correction.

Today, market participants are closely monitoring UK inflation data. In the coming trading sessions, investors are also expecting a batch of macroeconomic releases from the eurozone, including Italy’s CPI and trade balance figures — these could help define the short-term trajectory of the EUR/USD pair.

Amid uncertainty, investors continue to price in a potential correction in the US dollar. At the same time, the persistent divergence between the Federal Reserve and European regulators remains a key factor shaping the trend in major currency pairs.

GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair tested the important support level near 1.3400 yesterday. Technical analysis of GBP/USD suggests a continuation of the downward correction within the formation of a Tower pattern. Should there be a sharp rebound from the 1.3300–1.3340 zone, the price may return to the 1.3470–1.3500 range.

Upcoming events that could shift the direction of GBP/USD:

Today at 09:00 (GMT+3): UK Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Today at 11:30 (GMT+3): UK House Price Index

Today at 15:30 (GMT+3): US Producer Price Index (PPI)

EUR/USD

The EUR/USD pair is currently holding above the 1.1500–1.1560 range. Its further movement will depend on macroeconomic data and the European Central Bank’s rhetoric. Technical analysis indicates the potential for a deeper downside correction as part of a Bearish Harami pattern. If buyers manage to defend the key support at 1.1600, the price could strengthen towards 1.1680–1.1700.

Upcoming events that could shift the direction of EUR/USD:

Today at 12:00 (GMT+3): Eurozone Trade Balance

Today at 17:00 (GMT+3): Speech by Michael S. Barr, Vice Chair for Supervision of the US Federal Reserve Board

Tomorrow at 12:00 (GMT+3): Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI)

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.