US: Retail Sales Continued to Rise in August   

Building on their gain in July, retail and food services sales continued to grow in August, advancing by 0.6% month-on-month (m/m) and matching July’s gain. Today’s result was stronger than consesus expectations for a 0.2% gain.

Sales of autos & parts as well as sales at the gasoline stations both rose by 0.5% on the month. Sales at the building materials and garden equipment & supplies stores were little changed (+0.1% m/m).

Sales in the “control group”, which excludes the three volatile components mentioned above (i.e., autos, gasoline and building supplies) were up by a healthy 0.7%. Online sales led the gains, with sales at non-store retailers rising by 2% on the month. Clothing stores had another good month, with sales rising by 1.0% – a sixth consecutive monthly increase. Sales of sporting goods & hobby items were also higher (+0.8%). Miscellaneous (-1.1%), general merchandise stores (-0.1%), health & personal care stores (-0.1%) and furniture (-0.3%) retailers were the categories where sales were lower.

Sales at bars and restaurants – the only service category in the report – rebounded by 0.7%, following a flat reading in the prior month.

Key Implications

There was not much to complain about in this report. Retail sales continued to rise at a decent clip for the third consecutive month, with above-consensus print for both core and headline numbers. Decent retail sales over the last few of months suggest that consumer spending growth is likely to come in around 2% (annualized) in the third quarter. This is still modest growth, particularly when compared with the 3.5% pace seen in the second half of last year, but better than our initial tracking.

Consumers may have breathed a sigh of relief that their worst inflation fears have not materialized, however, the impact of tariffs continues to show up in core goods prices. Up until recently, businesses have tried to absorb higher costs and shield consumers, but inflation data over the last few months have shown that some of the costs are now being passed on. We expect greater pass through of tariff-related price increases over the coming months. With the labor market downshifting and cost pressures heating up, consumer spending momentum is likely to remain modest through year-end.