Mon, Oct 27, 2025 @ 06:46 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisDecline in Gold Has Just Begun

Decline in Gold Has Just Begun

FxPro
By FxPro

On Tuesday, gold experienced its most significant sell-off in 12 years. In dollar terms, Monday’s intraday drop of $230 per ounce was the worst in history. Gold has never risen for more than nine consecutive weeks in history. This time was no exception. However, the price remained above $4,000, fuelling optimism among those who saw the collapse at the start of the week as an opportunity to join the further rally.

Bespoke Investment Group notes that in the 21st century, there have been only six cases when the precious metal fell by 3% or more in a single day. And in the following month, it lost an average of 18%.

We believe that the situation is more similar to what we saw in August 2020, when a 30-week decline followed an outstanding rally and new historical highs, and the latest highs became the upper limit of the range for the next three years. A more pessimistic scenario takes us back to the peak in 2011, after which the bear market lasted for four years.

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.