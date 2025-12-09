RBA Holds Cash Rate at 3.6%, Focused on Upside

The RBA kept the cash rate on hold as expected. The Board was slightly more hawkish but Governor Bullock was firmly focused on the upside risks to inflation. We are less convinced that capacity constraints will be an issue for inflation, which could bring back the debate for rate cuts.

Following the media conference, the probability of a rate hike has risen. But we see this to be dependent on data over the coming months and a more likely scenario is a prolonged pause.

Rate cuts could still be brought back to the table if our view that supply will not be a constraint and the economy can grow faster without triggering inflation is realised.

As such, our current baseline is for two 25bp rate cuts but not until mid-2026. This would bring the cash rate to 3.1% –125bp below its peak this monetary policy cycle.

She confirmed that at today’s meeting “a rate cut was not on the table”, adding that supply and demand conditions are a little tight. The potential necessary conditions for a rate hike in 2026 were also discussed as the Board believe the balance of risks for inflation have tilted to the upside.

While the Board acknowledged that some of the recent increase in underlying inflation was due to temporary factors, they still saw some signs of a broader pick-up. They also remain concerned over labour market tightness and strong growth in broader measures of wages and high unit labour costs.

They will continue to monitor these factors against a backdrop of what they believe to be a stronger pick up in private demand that could lead to capacity pressures.

But as our Chief Economist Luci Ellis recently noted in “Swing up, you won’t hit a wall”, the view that stronger private demand will quickly collide with supply constraints is misplaced. Indeed, we think the RBA and some other economists’ projection of trend growth of 2% is too conservative. We see 2¼% or higher as realistic given population, participation, and potential productivity gains.

There is no denying that overall productivity has been very weak. But as we have previously highlighted, this in part reflects the rapid increase in the share of the care economy over recent years, which is very labour intensive and mechanically less productive than the market sector. But as private demand and the market sector become an increasing driver of economic growth, this will support an improvement in headline productivity measures. This is not just a shift in the composition of the economy. The recovery in business investment, as seen in the Q3 National Accounts, and the solid lift in private business capex intentions will see the share of business investment lift from its historical lows. With more capital per worker, we will see stronger productivity. Then there is the technological innovation and adoption, including an eventual lift from AI.

It is also worth noting that the economy is not booming. Real disposable income per person has only just returned to 2020 levels, the stimulatory impact of Stage 3 tax cuts are rolling off and with rates on hold for longer, the boost from earlier rate cuts will also fade.

Overall, we do not expect the economy to hit a hard capacity wall any time soon. If this view proves correct, the economy can grow faster without triggering further inflation, reducing the need for slightly restrictive policy.

Indeed, we expect core inflation to ease back toward, and eventually below, the mid-point of the target band by the end of 2026. Much of the recent increase reflects higher administrative prices, seasonal volatility and the removal of cost-of-living assistance. These are unlikely to be repeated to the same extent. Further out, as productivity improves and wage inflation moderates this will also support lower core inflation.

As such, our current baseline is for two more 25bp rate cuts but not until mid-2026. This would bring the policy rate to 3.1% – 125bp below its peak this monetary cycle.

Still, following Governor Bullock’s comments in today’s press conference, the probability of a rate hike has risen. This would be dependent on persistence of the current reacceleration in inflation. Instead, we see the risks as being more tilted to a prolonged pause. The evolution of the data over the coming months will see the RBA reassess the sustainability of inflation moving back to target and the restrictiveness of current policy settings.