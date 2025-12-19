Fri, Dec 19, 2025 @ 23:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: More Data, More Questions

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: More Data, More Questions

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: More Data, More Questions

  • The latest employment and inflation data don’t materially change the economic narrative, though they do bring some questions on data quality. Ultimately, the jobs market continues to steadily moderate, and consumer inflation is softening, just not to the degree that the November data suggest. We continue to expect the Fed will hold in January.
  • Next week: GDP (Dec 23), Productivity (Jan 8), Employment (Jan 9)

International: Global Central Banks Make Final Rate Calls of 2025

  • As 2025 winds down, global central banks remain far from idle. This week, the Bank of Japan raised rates, while the Bank of England and Banxico cut theirs. Most others—including the European Central Bank, Riksbank and Norges Bank—kept rates unchanged.
  • Next week: Canada GDP (Dec 23), China PMIs (Dec 31)

Topic of the Week: Federal Employment Nosedives in 2025

  • Coming into 2025, there were major questions about how much the incoming Trump administration would reduce the federal workforce. Through November, federal civilian employment has shrunk by 271K since the start of the year, a 10% decline. This represents one of the largest reductions in federal employment in recent memory, and it has reduced nonfarm payroll growth by roughly 23K per month this year.

Full report here. 

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.