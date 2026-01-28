Fed Keeps Rates Steady – Market Reactions to FOMC

The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – Slightly hawkish tone and the US Dollar is strengthening.

Changes to the previous statement include a more robust outlook on employment and the economy – This could take out future cuts but for now participants are awaiting for Powell.

The votes for the pause are at 10-2 – Fed’s Waller and Miran dissented.

The pause was 98% priced so not surprising to observe the quiet atmosphere in Markets.

Nothing surprising is appearing in the Statement – Except for a continued rebound in the US Dollar, volatility is low for now.

