Wed, Jan 28, 2026 22:57 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisFed Keeps Rates Steady – Market Reactions to FOMC

    Fed Keeps Rates Steady – Market Reactions to FOMC

    MarketPulse
    By MarketPulse

    The Fed is keeping rates unchanged at the 3.50% to 3.75% range – Slightly hawkish tone and the US Dollar is strengthening.

    Changes to the previous statement include a more robust outlook on employment and the economy – This could take out future cuts but for now participants are awaiting for Powell.

    The votes for the pause are at 10-2 – Fed’s Waller and Miran dissented.

    The pause was 98% priced so not surprising to observe the quiet atmosphere in Markets.

    You can get access to the detailed report and Fed Statement right here.

    Nothing surprising is appearing in the Statement – Except for a continued rebound in the US Dollar, volatility is low for now.

    Traders will be awaiting closely for Powell’s Press Conference – Log in to his Live speech (at 14:30 E.T.) right here.

    Notable quotes from the Statement – Source: Federal Reserve

    Pre-Conference Market Pricing

    Market Pricing for the March meeting (14:20) – Source: FedWatch Tool

    Pre-Conference Asset Board – Courtesy of Finviz

    Market Reactions

    Dollar rallies

    US Dollar (DXY) 1H Chart – Source: TradingView – January 28, 2026

    MarketPulse
    MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
    MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.