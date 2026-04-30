HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisU.S. Economy Expands by a Healthy 2% in Q1 

U.S. Economy Expands by a Healthy 2% in Q1 

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group

The U.S. economy expanded by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter (q/q, annualized) in the first quarter – a touch weaker than the consensus forecast of 2.3% – and an acceleration from Q4-2025’s 0.5%. Major contributors to last quarter’s growth included investment, exports, consumer spending, and government outlays. Imports were a meaningful drag.

Consumer spending rose by 1.6% q/q, or a similar pace to Q4’s1.9%. Goods spending was flat on the quarter, while services rose by a healthy 2.4%.

Business investment grew by 10.4% q/q, led by a sharp acceleration in equipment spending (+17.2%) and another solid gain in intellectual property products (+13.0%). Meanwhile, spending on structures (-6.7% q/q) declined for the nineth consecutive quarter. Residential investment (-8.0%) also declined sharply, amid a further softening in home sales and little growth in construction activity.

Government spending (+4.4%) rebounded following a sharp decline in Q4 due to the 43-day government shutdown.

International trade shaved 1.3 percentage points (pp) from growth, as surge in imports (+21.4%) was only partly offset by a solid gain in exports (12.9%). Most of the gain in imports was driven by a pick-up in goods, though services were also higher. Inventory investment added a modest 0.4 percentage points to Q1 GDP.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, a better gauge of underlying demand as it includes only household consumption and fixed investment rose by a healthy 2.5%, an acceleration from Q4’s gain of 1.8%.

Core PCE inflation rose 4.3% q/q annualized, up sharpy from Q4’s 2.7% – marking the fastest quarterly gain since Q1-2023.

Key Implications

The U.S. economy remained resilient though the first three-months of the year, with growth rebounding after a sluggish end to 2025. In part, the uptick was driven by a rebound from Q4’s sharp decline in federal outlays, stemming from the record-long government shutdown. Business investment remained a bright spot, with gains driven by further investments in AI and some broadening in capital expenditures to more traditional areas of investment.

Consumer spending was a soft spot in Q1. While some of the weakness can be chalked up to weather related effects, the March figures (also released this morning) also came in a bit softer than expected, suggesting the recent jump in gasoline prices is already having some impact on spending patterns. Higher tax refunds should offer some near-term cushion for households, which alongside continued investments in AI, is likely to keep the economy expanding at around a 2% pace in Q2.

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TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

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