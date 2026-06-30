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Canada’s Economic Growth Pops in April  

TD Bank Financial Group
By TD Bank Financial Group
  • Canadian GDP jumped by 0.5% month-on-month (m/m) in April, a tick higher than Statistics Canada’s advanced guidance and market expectations.
  • Growth was broad-based with 14 of 20 industries registering an increase on the month. Goods industries (+1.2% m/m) reversed last months decline, while the services sector grew for a third consecutive month by 0.3% m/m.
  • On the goods side, oil & gas extraction (+3.7% m/m) contributed most to growth while modest gains in construction and manufacturing also pitched in on the headline gain.
  • On the services side, the public sector aggregate expanded 0.4% m/m, led by gains in public administration. Transportation and warehousing also jumped by a decent 0.9% m/m while the real estate sector ticked higher for a third consecutive month.
  • Advanced guidance for May points to a small 0.1% m/m gain. A lift in the finance/insurance/real estate sector is expected to be counterbalanced by a drag in wholesale trade.

Key Implications

  • April’s stronger-than-expected print points to a better handoff into the second quarter with Q2 growth now tracking above 2.0% annualized. Zooming out, that leaves the first-quarter stumble looking more like a temporary soft patch than the start of a deeper downturn, broadly in line with the Bank of Canada’s view that growth should resume in Q2 even if the economy remains in excess supply.
  • The bigger message here is that this reading should take some air out of the recent “technical recession” narrative. The economy is grinding through a soft patch, but household demand is still providing support to activity, while trade exposed industries are pointing to a tentative recovery. For the Bank of Canada, this argues for patience rather than a pivot. Firmer near-term growth lowers the urgency to ease, while inflation pressures that remain contained for now give the Bank cover to stay on the sidelines.
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TD Bank Financial Group
TD Bank Financial Grouphttp://www.td.com/economics/
The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

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