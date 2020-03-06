The Australian Dollar declined by 45 pips or 0.68% in value against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate bounced off a support level formed by the 100– hour SMA at 0.6584 during the morning hours of today’s session.

Most likely, the AUD/USD pair will edge higher within the following trading session. The possible target will be at 0.6667.

Furthermore, technical indicators flash bullish signals on the 4– hour time frame chart.