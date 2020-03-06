The euro currency is starting to surge higher against the greenback, following a major bearish breakout in the US dollar index. Continued gains above the 1.1240 level could see the EURUSD pair testing towards the 1.1310 level and possibly the 1.1350 resistance level. The higher time frames show that a major technical breakout has occurred following the breakout above the 1.1170 level earlier this week.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1170 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1310 and 1.1350 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.1170 level, key support is found at the 1.1090 and 1.1060 levels.