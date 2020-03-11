Key Highlights

Gold price started a downside correction from the $1,703 high.

A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,650 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD corrected gains, but remain supported on dips.

The US CPI could increase 2.2% in Feb 2020 (YoY), down from the last 2.5%.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

This month, gold price resumed its upward move above the $1,650 resistance against the US Dollar. The price gained bullish momentum above the $1,680 resistance and even broke the previous multi-month high.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded to a new multi-month high at $1,703 and it settled well above the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (4-hours, green).

Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,680 level. The price traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,562 low to $1,703 high.

However, there are many supports on the downside near the $1,650 and $1,640 levels. The main support is near the $1,632 and $1,630 levels (the previous breakout zone).

Besides, the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,562 low to $1,703 high is also near the $1,632 level to provide support. Therefore, dips in gold price remain supported near $1,640 and $1,630.

On the upside, the price could face hurdles near the $1,680 level, above which the bulls are likely to make another push above the $1,700 barrier in the coming days.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remains well supported above 1.1300 and 1.1250. Similarly, GBP/USD is likely to find a strong buying interest near 1.2920 if it further corrects lower.

Economic Releases to Watch Today