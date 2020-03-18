The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the New Zealand Dollar lower against the US Dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair declined by 168 basis points or 2.76% in value during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate is trading near the bottom border of a descending channel pattern at 0.5891 during the European session on Wednesday.

Most likely, a breakout could occur through the border of the descending channel pattern within this session.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the channel pattern holds, the currency exchange rate could make a brief upside retracement towards the 50– hour SMA at 0.6005 today.