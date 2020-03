The GBP/USD is still bearish. The price is below W H3 pivot 1.1877 which accounts for a strong bearish intra week trend.

If the GBP/USD makes a close below the MID ATR pivot 1.1620 we should see a continuation of the bearish move towards next pivot points. Next targets are 1.1520 and 1.1480. 1.1319 is the final target. If the price drops to 1.1319 we might expect a bounce. The trend is still bearish and we se lling on rallies is the way to go. Trend is your friend!