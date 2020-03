The common European currency has continued to trade within range against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair has been trading between the range of 119.29/117.15 since last week’s trading sessions.

All things being equal, the exchange rate could aim for the 117.15 area within this session.

However, technical indicators flash buy signals on the 4(H) time-frame chart. Therefore, the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading session.