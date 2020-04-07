Bitcoin is continuing to enjoy strong intraday gains on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency starts to firm above the $7,300 level. Price stabilization above the $7,300 level could provoke the next stage of the rally in BTCUSD towards the $7,700 resistance level. If price moves past the $7,700 the level the BTCUSD pair has extended weekly resistance around the $8,100 technical area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $6,900 level, key resistance is found at the $7,700 and the $7,100 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $6,900, sellers may test the $6,600 and $6,350 support levels.