EURJPY continues to face recovery threats as it closed higher on Monday and followed through higher on Tuesday. On the downside, support comes in at the 118.00 level where a break if seen will aim at the 117.50 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 117.00 level and possibly lower towards the 116.50 level. On the upside, resistance resides at the 119.00 level. Further out, we envisage a possible move towards the 119.50 level. Further out, resistance resides at the 120.00 level with a turn above here aiming at the 120.50 level. On the whole, EURJPY continues to retain its recovery pressure nearer term.

FXTechstrategy
http://www.fxtechstrategy.com/
This report is prepared solely for information and data purposes. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are the author's own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which the author incur any responsibility. The does not accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this report or its contents. This report is not construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to in this report

