EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0898

The pair managed to breach the resistance at 1.0830 and is headed for a test at the next resistance level at 1.0965. A new successful breakthrough would push the price up to the zone around 1.1080-1.1100. In the negative direction, the first support is the former resistance at 1.0830.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0965 1.1080 1.0830 1.0650 1.1080 1.1200 1.0750 1.0511

USD/JPY

Current level – 108.69

The pair is headed for a test of the support at 108.51. If it manages to break below 108.51, it would continue sliding towards the local bottom at 107.30. In case the support holds, the forecast is for the consolidation started at the beginning of the week, to continue.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 109.90 111.35 108.50 105.10 110.50 113.70 107.30 103.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2341

After the unsuccessful test of the support at 1.2162, the pair continues trading in range, however a little wider than it was last week – between 1.2190 – 1.2480. The expectations are positive for a test at the upper limit of the range at 1.2480, followed by 1.2535.