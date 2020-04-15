EUR/USD

Current level – 1.0921

During the first trading session of the week the pair slipped twice below the important support at 1.0920, but the breakthrough is not confirmed yet as the price is just above this level. If the support holds, the expectations are for an upward movement with first target the support at 1.1080. If the breakthrough proves to be successful, then a drop and a test at 1.0830 would be the most likely scenario.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0970 1.1080 1.0920 1.0770 1.1080 1.1200 1.0830 1.0511

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.56

After the failed attempt at 108.51, the pair is headed for a test at the support at 107.30. A possible breakthrough at this level would push the pair down to the support zone around 105.60. In the positive direction the first resistance is 108.51.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.50 111.35 107.30 105.10 110.50 113.70 105.60 103.60

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2540

After the pair successfully breached above the resistance at 1.2480 it is headed for a test at the next resistance at 1.2535. If it proves to be successful, the upward movement would gain momentum, taking the pair further to the next resistance zone around 1.2780. In the negative direction, the closest support is the former resistance at 1.2480.